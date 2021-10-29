The industrial action was due to take place on Monday, November 1 by refuse workers at Veolia in Sheffield.

It has now been suspended to allow GMB members to vote on an improved offer put forward by the company today.

Members will vote on whether they want to accept a two-year deal which will see a 3 per cent increase for year one and a further 3 per cent for year two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planned bin strike in Sheffield by union members at Veolia has been suspended in light of a new pay offer from the company. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

GMB members at Veolia Sheffield had voted to strike over pay and ongoing attacks to their terms and conditions.

Lee Parkinson, GMB Organiser, said: "GMB members have gone above and beyond over the last 18 months to serve the people of Sheffield, whilst putting their own health and safety at risk.

"We will put this offer to them early next week and meet with the company once we know the outcome of the indicative ballot."

Veolia is a firm that deals with the city's rubbish on behalf of Sheffield City Council.

Last week, Sheffield City Council assured people that any disruption to bin collections from the planned strike would be 'kept to a minimum'.

The strike action on November 1 was set to take place from 6.30am to 10.30am and could have affected more than 200,000 homes, with additional days of industrial action planned.