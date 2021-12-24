Sheffield City Council said residents are advised to put their black, blue or brown bin for collection on their normal collection day before 7am.

Listed here is all you need to know about the extra waste you generate this holiday season - whether it be from wrapping papers, cans, or your plastic bottles.

How much waste can I discard in my brown bin?

Between December 27 and January 21, up to two additional bags of tins, cans, and plastic bottles will be collected.

People can simply place extra recycling in a carrier bag, tie it, and place it next to your brown bin for collection.

Please note that extra recycling will not be collected if glass bottles or jars are not placed inside the brown bin.

How about extra wrapping paper and cardboard boxes that I want to get rid of?

For blue bins, small amounts of extra paper and cardboard boxes will be collected. Bundle it together, tie it and then put it next to your blue bin (the bundle no bigger than the blue bin).

Meanwhile for black bins, up to two bags of extra non-recyclable waste will be collected between December 27 and January 21.

Please put extra waste into a black bag, tie it, and then put it out for collection next to the black bin.

Will household waste recycling centres be open?

For extra waste and recycling waste, it can be taken to a Household Waste Recycling Centre across the city.

The opening hours are from 9.30am until 3.30p, however, they will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

The recycling centre is also open today (Christmas Eve) but only operates until 3pm. It will also be open on New Year’s Eve, but will close at 3pm.

Before making a visit to the waste recycling centres, residents are however advised to check the site opening days here.