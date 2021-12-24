Officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft at the Betfred on Birley Moor Road, in Frecheville.

It is reported that at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 22, a member of the public dropped a winning betting slip whilst in the bookies.

A man then allegedly picked up the lost betting slip and cashed it in before leaving with the winnings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise this man? He may be able to help police with enquiries after someone else's betting slip was cashed in at a Sheffield Betfred.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image taken on CCTV as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Do you recognise him?