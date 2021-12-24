Man wanted for allegedly cashing in winning betting slip he picked up off ground in a Sheffield Betfred
A man is wanted after a lost winning betting slip was allegedly picked up and fraudulently cashed in at a Sheffield Betfred.
Officers in Sheffield have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft at the Betfred on Birley Moor Road, in Frecheville.
It is reported that at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 22, a member of the public dropped a winning betting slip whilst in the bookies.
A man then allegedly picked up the lost betting slip and cashed it in before leaving with the winnings.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image taken on CCTV as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise him?
Anyone who has any information can contact 101 quoting incident number 963 of September 28. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.