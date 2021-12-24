Sheffield HARC volunteers to spend Christmas helping the homeless and rootless

HARC – Homeless and Rootless at Christmas – was set up in 1989 to provide safe and warm day shelter and meals over the festive period when other services shut down for a well-earned break.

Between 70 and 100 guests go along each day HARC is open from Christmas Day to New Year’s Day and they are usually offered three cooked meals, specialist housing services, entertainment and a podiatrist.

But this year due to Covid restrictions, the service will be a little different with a takeaway menu offered along with some essential clothing – rather than a sit-down meal and the chance for guests to try on new clothes.

Volunteers will also be giving out toiletries donated via HARC’s Amazon wish list.

HARC trustee Jennie Bianco said: “The demographic of guests attending over the years has changed and we have noticed they are getting younger.

“It is around 80 per cent men and it ranges from sofa surfers to people with more complex needs.

HARC Kitchen

“Covid lockdown and restrictions have had an impact on families, with more breakdowns of relationships leading to people using our services.”People can donate to the charity via the Amazon wish list, or through the Paypal Giving Fund.

Jennie added: “HARC employs some paid staff for project management and to lead the many volunteers. Volunteers are made up of a mixture of ages and demographics, we have had volunteers with us for year and some new joiners for 2021. It is mostly outside, so they need to be hardy and dress up warm.

“Trustees of the charity all bring different specialisms, from running charities, accounting and IT to Marketing – it is a voluntary role, and they bring a vast amount of experience to make the project run smoothly each year.”

Jennie added: “We hope that the weather is kind and that in the not-so-distant future our guests have the chance to come together with other, in a warm, safe environment to celebrate Christmas.

Harc Fundraising