Sheffield artists: Who is rated as Sheffield's best artist now Joe Scarborough has retired
Joe Scarborough, famous for his distinctive style which ignored perspective, has announced he has retired - so who is now the best artist in Sheffield?
The Star hit the streets to find out - and there was one artist who seemed to be ahead of the rest in the eyes of the public when we asked around.
The first person we asked was Marcus Swift, from Anston, sitting with friends outside City Hall. He had one name.
He said: “I'd probably have to say Pete McKee. I went to his exhibition a couple of months ago. I really enjoyed it.”
Charlie Cornelius is from Worksop, but works in Sheffield city centre.
As he enjoyed a drink outside a city centre cafe, he said: “I'm a big Pete McKee fan.
“I like the style, the consistency, I'm a big dog fan so I like that he uses a lot of animals and dogs in his artwork.”
Sheffield shop worker Laura Milton, from Greystones, agreed. She said: “I would have to say Pete McKee for his depiction of characters and the different emotions that they portray.”
However, Dan Mager, who run the Gravel Pit shop in Sheffield centre, which sells work by several artists, said he didn’t think he could name just one, and believes the city is full of talented artists.
He told The Star: “There's lots of good artists in Sheffield, lots of creative people in Sheffield I would say off the top of my head - most of them sell their wares in my shop.
“And that has to be people like Tom J Newell, Kid Acne, Zoe Genders, Ben PMA who's a sign writer from Sheffield. There are many. We've obviously got Bubba 2000.
“We have got, who else have we got? Oh, Tameka George. She's a really good artist from Sheffield. We have got Patty Bug. She's a fantastic artist.
“But like, going back a little bit, we've got Ian Anderson from the Designers Republic.
“We've also got John Pedder as well. Beautiful work.
“So, I would say that's just a small selection of the artists from Sheffield. It's a very creative city. So, there you go.”