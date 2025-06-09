Pete McKee: Famous Sheffield artist announces crisp butty performance art at Weston Park Museum
Pete, who is well known for his high profile city centre murals, among other things, will be running the event at Weston Park Museum, Sheffield, next weekend, and it is centred around crisp butties.
The event, called 400 Crisp Butties, is described as a playful and irreverent celebration of a humble Northern staple that deserves icon status.
Pete will make and hand out 400 crisp butties – one for each of the first attendees – in a free participatory event ‘that playfully critiques the often opaque world of performance art’, according to Pete’s spokesman.
Part of his major exhibition The Boy with the Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee, the performance draws on themes of nostalgia, working-class culture, and communal joy that define his work.
His spokesman added: “Visitors can expect warmth, wit, and a crisp take on communal art as McKee turns an everyday snack into a subversive act of art-making and memory-sharing. Entry is free with a suggested donation of £5, and the exhibition continues until November 2, 2025.”
