Pete McKee: Famous Sheffield artist announces crisp butty performance art at Weston Park Museum

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 10:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Famous Sheffield artist Pete McKee is heading to a Sheffield landmark site, for piece of nostalgic performance art.

Pete, who is well known for his high profile city centre murals, among other things, will be running the event at Weston Park Museum, Sheffield, next weekend, and it is centred around crisp butties.

The event, called 400 Crisp Butties, is described as a playful and irreverent celebration of a humble Northern staple that deserves icon status.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pete McKee is set to perform a 'crisp butty' themed piece of performance at at Weston Park Museum. Photo: SubmittedPete McKee is set to perform a 'crisp butty' themed piece of performance at at Weston Park Museum. Photo: Submitted
Pete McKee is set to perform a 'crisp butty' themed piece of performance at at Weston Park Museum. Photo: Submitted | Submitted

Pete will make and hand out 400 crisp butties – one for each of the first attendees – in a free participatory event ‘that playfully critiques the often opaque world of performance art’, according to Pete’s spokesman.

Part of his major exhibition The Boy with the Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee, the performance draws on themes of nostalgia, working-class culture, and communal joy that define his work.

His spokesman added: “Visitors can expect warmth, wit, and a crisp take on communal art as McKee turns an everyday snack into a subversive act of art-making and memory-sharing. Entry is free with a suggested donation of £5, and the exhibition continues until November 2, 2025.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Love Sheffield? You’ll love our daily newsletter… Packed with the latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

Related topics:Pete McKeeSheffieldMuseum

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice