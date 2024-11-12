Major New Pete McKee Exhibition opens at Weston Park Museum this month

This autumn, a major new exhibition is set to take visitors on a nostalgia-filled journey through the childhood of one of Sheffield best-loved artists, Pete McKee. Opening at Weston Park Museum on Friday 29 November, The Boy with a Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee chronicles the artist’s formative years in the 1970s through over 90 McKee creations.

Taking its title from a patch sewn onto Pete’s jeans as a child, The Boy with a Leg Named Brian is a poignant celebration of those moments growing up that make us who we are. Playful, evocative, funny and moving, this interactive exhibition sees key moments and treasured memories captured in a new series of paintings, prints and sculpture, alongside highlights from across Pete’s career. The artworks form part of vibrant displays celebrating the clothes, games, music and popular culture of the time, transporting you back through the decades and inviting visitors young and old to reflect on their own childhood.

Pete says: “Over the years my work has been a series of flash cards of my memories, along with general observations. For this exhibition I wanted to truly focus on my own personal experience of growing up on a council estate in Sheffield and make this show truly autobiographical. I chose to focus on my life as a five-year-old through to my teenage years and is split into five chapters. I thoroughly enjoyed creating this exhibition, as it gave me an excuse to be truly self-indulgent and reflective.”

As visitors follow Pete’s journey through the displays there’ll be the chance to play an arcade classic, Space Invaders, hear his pop music playlist and get creative in the exhibition’s Cartoon Workshop zone. The exhibition, which is set to run for 11 months, will also be complemented by an extensive event programme, a brand-new school workshop inspired by Pete’s work and the exhibition themes (details below), and an exclusive McKee product range in the museum shop.

Pete McKee, Got, Got, Got, Got © Pete McKee

Pete continues: “To have the work shown at Weston Park Museum is such a massive honour and it will be my biggest show to date. The museums of Sheffield played a massive part of my life and development as an artist, as my dad attempted to nurture my creative tendencies and would take me to Graves and Weston Park so see exhibitions and the museums collection. I have had the opportunity to dive into the museums collection and included some key works that have played a significant and direct contribution to my own work.

“The show itself is a collection of new work and McKee classics from my past, combining to tell the story of mine and pretty much everyone else’s youth growing up through the 70’s and into the 80’s. As always, this show will be a mixed media experience that will have something for everyone young and old and will be a great family experience. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Pre-booking for the exhibition is essential to avoid disappointment. Tickets for the exhibition are free, but donations are welcome – the first batch of tickets will be available to book from Thursday 14 November at sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/mckee. Tickets will continue to be released in fortnightly batches – the latest information on ticket releases will be updated on the exhibition webpage.

Born in 1966, Pete McKee has forged an artistic career that has attracted a worldwide following. As well as having his work adorn the walls of thousands of homes, Pete has collaborated with a host of famous names including Paul Smith, the Arctic Monkeys, Richard Hawley, Oasis, BBC 6 Music, Disney, ACME Studios, Warp Films and Rega. Most recently, Pete moved his gallery of 14 years to the new Leah’s Yard development in Sheffield city centre, which opened in August.

Pete McKee, Bath Time

Split into five sections the exhibition spans Pete’s earliest memories, from the loss of his mum to the teenage joy of finding his identity through fashion and music. Exploring the places and the events that shaped his life and influenced his art, the displays also feature key works from the city’s collection that had an impact on Pete growing up.

· The Castle Market Years explores Pete’s relationship with and memories of his mother, including holidays and times spent together

· My Family & Other Animals covers the period after Pete’s mother passed away, being looked after by his dad and other family members

· Acting the Goat explores life and times outside of family, with friends and others

· Rites of Passage celebrates Pete finding himself through music and fashion

· My Sheffield looks at the places in Sheffield that made Pete who he is

Lucy Cooper, Exhibitions Curator at Sheffield Museums says: “Pete McKee’s work is much-loved by people across the region and far beyond. We’re delighted to be journeying back to his childhood with him for this exhibition, which tells of a personal story of experiences that will resonate with visitors of all ages. We’re expecting this to be a popular one, so be sure to book your free tickets in advance to avoid disappointment.”

The Boy with a Leg Named Brian is generously supported by law firm CMS. CMS is one of the largest law firms in the world, providing a wide range of services to local, national and international clients. It has an extensive presence in the North of England, including a major office in Sheffield with over 500 people.

CMS’s Head of English Regions, Tanya Holt CMS says:

“It’s hard to imagine a more iconic figure in Sheffield than Pete McKee. His work encapsulates the heart and soul of the city and wider region, and his images have become part of our cultural legacy. Indeed, our lawyers are lucky enough to be able to look out of our new offices in the Heart of the City and see one of his famous images daily. CMS has been part of the city’s business landscape for over three decades; that’s why we are delighted to support such an important exhibition.”

The Boy with a Leg Named Brian: Memoirs by Pete McKee opens at Weston Park Museum on Friday 29 November and continues until 2 November 2025 – entry to the exhibition is free, donations welcome.

To avoid disappointment this exhibition is ticketed entry – visitors can book their free ticket in advance at sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/mckee