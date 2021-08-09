The small scale versions of Children’s Hospital Charity bears, which have been hand created by well known artists, were put up for auction this morning, but by late this afternoon had already attracted substantial bids.

The biggest bid on the opening afternoon appeared to be a £300 offer for a bear called Thank You Sheffield Children’s Hospital, created by the well known Sheffield artist Pete McKee, a light blue bear carrying a message from the painter and pictures of faces and hearts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the miniature Bears of Sheffield statues. The Pete McKee bear is on the second row, second from left.

The auctioneers say Pete’s signature style shines through in the bear.

Also attracting early offers was miniature Snoobear, a snooker themed bear created by the artist Deven Burke, which had quickly broken the £200 mark. It was described as taking inspiration from the long-standing history of the World Snooker Championship, played in Sheffield since 1977.

The auctioneers state: “The design symbolises the prestigious tournament held in Sheffield with Snoobear standing proudly, transformed into a snooker table complete with a set of snooker balls, cue and triangle. Bid on this one of a kind Miniature Snoobear and support Sheffield Children's.”

Sophie Coburn, Corporate Partnerships Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “Some of our incredibear artists have created a miniature version of their bear.

Some of the miniature Bears of Sheffield statues, including the green Snoobear miniature

“We are auctioning these now to continue raising vital funds for Sheffield Children’s.”

The auction is taking place online, and would-be owners have a month to make their bids for the 18cm tall creations.

There are 160 of the distinctive bears to be found across the city – 60 big bears standing two metres tall, as well as 100 little bears, which are all part of a major fundraising effort by The Children’s Hospital Charity, which is raising £2.75 million for a new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The big bears have been sponsored by local businesses, organisations and families, while the little bears have been funded and decorated by schools, nurseries and colleges.

There is a map available showing their locations.

Log onto https://www.bidonit.net/auctions/auc208tchc/catalogue.php?t=lif to make a bid for one of the miniature bears.