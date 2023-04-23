Thousands of Sheffield residents looked up - to see one of the most romantic gestures the city has seen.

A loving suitor had hired an aeroplane to carry his marriage proposal across the city’s skyline, with the light aircraft towing his message behind it on the banner.

But it has left city residents with a burning question – what did she say?

The pictures here were taken from the washlands at Woodhouse Mill, as the single engined aircraft carried the message overhead. Many were unsure what the message on the banner stated.

Thousands of Sheffield residents looked up - to see one of the most romantic gestures the city has seen. Here the banner can be seen over houses near Woodhouse Mill. Pictures: Grace Clarke

But confirmation of what it said has been circulating on social media. One impressed Facebook user said: “It said ‘Charlotte I love you, will you marry me?’ I’ve been wondering if she said yes.”

Another said he has also seen the banner as the aircraft passed over nearby Hackenthorpe.

It is not the first proposal by light aircaft in South Yorkshie. Last year, Daniel Bamford, did something similar for Rebecca MacDonald.

The couple, who had been together for eight years and have two children together, were out for a family gathering at Conisbrough Castle, when Rebecca was ‘completely caught by surprise’ when plane flew overhead with a banner behind it that read “Becca Mac will you marry me?” as soon as they reached the top.

Rebecca, who said ‘yes’ to the proposal and described is as ‘really romantic’, said afterwards that after she saw the banner, she welled up.

Are you Charlotte, or did you hire the aeroplane? Email [email protected] to tell us what the answer was!

