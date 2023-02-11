It’s nearly Valentine’s Day – and thoughts in Sheffield are turning to love and romance in the city.
We probably all know the areas of the city we find the most romantic, be that a favourite restaurant or a cherished park or area of countryside.
But what are the most romantic place names in the city? Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we have checked the maps and the A to Zs to find the addresses and districts of Sheffield that sound like they were made for love – see them and judge for yourself in our gallery.
Our picture gallery reveals the most romantic place names in Sheffield
Photo: Submitted
2. Love Street
It may not look the part - but what address could be more romantic than Love Street. In recent years however, the address, behind Sheffield Crown Court, has pretty much resembled a building site as re-development work has been carried out in near Sheffield town centre.
Photo: Google
3. Valentine Road
With its romantic name, Valentine Road sounds the ideal place for couples to share tender moments. And those beautiful trees at the end of the street add the the aura. PIcture: Google
Photo: Google
4. Chapeltown
With songs like Chapel of Love among the most romantic, what could be a better district of Sheffield for couples than Chapeltown? Picture: Google
Photo: Google