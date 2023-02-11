News you can trust since 1887
Valentine's Day 2023: The most romantic place names in Sheffield

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day – and thoughts in Sheffield are turning to love and romance in the city.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

We probably all know the areas of the city we find the most romantic, be that a favourite restaurant or a cherished park or area of countryside.

But what are the most romantic place names in the city? Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we have checked the maps and the A to Zs to find the addresses and districts of Sheffield that sound like they were made for love – see them and judge for yourself in our gallery.

1. Collage Maker-09-Feb-2023-01.31-PM.jpg

Our picture gallery reveals the most romantic place names in Sheffield

Photo: Submitted

2. Love Street

It may not look the part - but what address could be more romantic than Love Street. In recent years however, the address, behind Sheffield Crown Court, has pretty much resembled a building site as re-development work has been carried out in near Sheffield town centre.

Photo: Google

3. Valentine Road

With its romantic name, Valentine Road sounds the ideal place for couples to share tender moments. And those beautiful trees at the end of the street add the the aura. PIcture: Google

Photo: Google

4. Chapeltown

With songs like Chapel of Love among the most romantic, what could be a better district of Sheffield for couples than Chapeltown? Picture: Google

Photo: Google

Sheffield