11 of the most romantic spots in Sheffield at which to propose, including Manor Lodge and Rivelin Valley
Sheffield is blessed with stunning scenery and beautiful buildings, meaning there is no shortage of places for the romantics among you to pop the question.
By Robert Cumber 11 hours ago
Sheffield has some beautiful spots which make the perfect location for a romantic proposal
Ahead of
Valentine’s Day, we’ve put together a list of some of the most romantic spots at which to propose to the love of your life, several of which are also wedding venues where you can tie the knot if you get the answer you were hoping for. This romantic gesture at Sheffield's Park Hill flats is probably the city's most famous bit of graffiti. The 'I Love You Will U Marry Me' proposal was illuminated with neon lights as part of the iconic building's regeeneration. Sadly the story didn't have a happy ending, but with great views over the city it is a beautiful spot at which to pop the question. One for the animal lovers, Whirlow Hall Farm boasts spectacular views over Sheffield and has a fabulous restaurant in a converted farm at which you could pop the question. It even has its own vineyard and makes sparkling wine which you could use to toast your engagement if everything goes to plan Not quite Sheffield, but nearby is the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife And Falconry Centre in North Anston, Rotherham. What could be more romantic than getting down on one kenee and popping the question surrounded by hundreds of gently fluttering wings painted with kaleidoscopic colours. If it's impressive views you're after, why not head to Sheffield's highest point to propose? High Stones, which lies on on the Howden Moors between Langsett Reservoir and Howden Reservoir stands at a whopping 1,804 feet above sea level Sheffield Botanical Gardens is one of the city's most beautiful and tranquil spots, making it the perfect place for a romantic wedding proposal With its babbling waters sparkling in the dappled sunlight as they rush past mossy rocks, Sheffield's Rivelin Valley is the ideal location for the nature lovers among you to propose Sheffield's Winter Garden looks fantastic all year round, bringing a touch of the exotic to the city centre. Being under cover, it's a good place in which to pop the question if you don't want to risk the British weather putting a dampener on your romantic moment Sheffield's industrial history might not strike you as providing the most romantic setting for a wedding proposal, but with its beautiful and atmospheric old buildings nestled beside a picturesque pond, Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet ticks all the boxes It's a steep walk if you're coming from the city centre but the breathtaking views over Sheffield are worth it. Meersbrook Park is also home to one of the city's oldest buildings, Bishops' House, making it an even more romantic spot for a wedding proposal Beauchief Abbey, which was founded in around 1176, is one of Sheffield's most beautiful buildings. It is set within some of the city's most picturesque open space so there's the opportunity for a romantic walk as you build up the courage to pop the question Manor Lodge is one of Sheffield's brightest gems. It wasn't the happiest of places for Mary, Queen of Scots, who was famously imprisoned there before eventually being beheaded. But if you choose to propose there it will hopefully be the start of a lifetime of contentment together.