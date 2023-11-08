Police issue update after tragic death of man found near Knowle Road, Barnsley
South Yorkshire Police have an issued an update after the tragic discovery of a body near a Barnsley garden centre
A man tragically found dead near a South Yorkshire garden centre has been formally identified, say police.
And officers, who say they are continuing to investigate the tragedy, have now confirmed that they are not treating the death of 44-year-old Shane Bladen as suspicious.
Officers had previously described the death a being treated as unexplained.
Shane's body was found in a car outside the Knowle Road Garden Centre in Knowle Road in Barnsley on Saturday October 28.
South Yorkshire Police said in a new statement today: "At around 10.20am on Saturday, October 28, emergency services were called to Knowle Road in Worsborough following reports that the body of a man had been found inside a car.
"Enquiries remain ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.
"Formal identification has taken place and his family are being supported by officers."
Shane's son, Jordan Exley, paid tribute to his "bright and loving" dad last month, and a fundraiser has been launched to help pay funeral costs.
He said in a statement about his father: "He always loved to smile and party hard in his younger years. He always loved to look after himself and dress to impress. He always looked after everybody around him and just generally enjoyed his life.
"He was a bright and loving man and good in his ways towards his son and daughters.
"His family are absolutely broken and devastated with the news of his passing but we will always do you proud and love you forever. Sleep tight Shane Bladen."