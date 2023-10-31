Shane Bladen: Tragedy as 'loving' Barnsley dad found near garden centre in 'unexplained' death
Loved ones have paid tribute to loving dad Shane Bladen, 44, after he was found dead near a Barnsley garden centre
Devastated loved ones have paid tribute to a South Yorkshire dad, after he was found dead in a car near a garden centre.
Relatives have named the man as 44-year-old Shane Bladen, whose body was found in a car outside the Knowle Road Garden Centre in Knowle Road in Barnsley.
The centre was cordoned off by police on Saturday after officers were called to investigate what they described at the time as an 'unexplained' death.
His son, Jordan Exley, has paid tribute to his "bright and loving" dad.
He said: "He always loved to smile and party hard in his younger years.
"He always loved to look after himself and dress to impress. He always looked after everybody around him and just generally enjoyed his life.
"He was a bright and loving man and good in his ways towards his son and daughters. His family are absolutely broken and devastated with the news of his passing but we will always do you proud and love you forever. Sleep tight Shane Bladen."
South Yorkshire Police are continuing to investigate Mr Bladen's death, and issued a statement yesterday.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said in the statement: "At around 10.20am on Saturday, October 28, emergency services were called to Knowle Road in Worsborough following reports that the body of a man had been found inside a car.
They added: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained. Formal identification is yet to take place."