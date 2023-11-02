Shane Bladen: Appeal after tragic unexplained death of Barnsley dad who ‘fought demons’
A fundraiser has been organised to pay the costs of the funeral of Shane Bladen, aged 44, described as a loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, who was found in a car outside the Knowle Road Garden Centre in Knowle Road in Barnsley, on Saturday.
Log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/shane-bladen-help-for-family-funeral-costs to donate to the appeal.
Organiser Corinne Silcock said in the appeal: “Our beloved Shane passed suddenly on October 28. Shane as the person he truly was, was a loving father, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend who touched the lives of those around him with his infectious energy and smile.
“Unfortunately Shane’s path turned dark and he spent many years of his adult life fighting demons which came to rob him of everything he owned and loved and eventually his life.
“We are all devastated by Shane’s loss. Any help towards the cost of his funeral would be really appreciated by his family.”
The garden centre was cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police on Saturday after officers were called to investigate what they described at the time as an 'unexplained' death.
Officers issued a statement earlier this week.
They stated: "At around 10.20am on Saturday, October 28, emergency services were called to Knowle Road in Worsborough following reports that the body of a man had been found inside a car.
They added: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained."