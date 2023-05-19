The singer, real name Rebecca Taylor, who is a non-driver, was given a go at the wheel by operator First at its Olive Grove base in the city – but when the singer heard a bang nearby, she shouted: “I’ve broken it, I’ve broken it.”

Her shout came as a part appeared to fall off the vehicle after she was told to put on the handbrake, before coming to a sudden, jolting stop. Her instructor is then seen completing a quick repair.

The singer was invited to take the double decker bus, which carries her picture, for a spin after the operator transformed one of its buses with the logos from her debut album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’.

Big name pop star Self Esteem took a bus for a drive round Sheffield – and feared she’d wrecked it! She is pictured on the bus which carries her picture.

She said: “Someone told me I was on a bus – and I’ve come to check it drives all right.”

She described the bus as ‘brilliant’ and ‘so cool’ after taking a look, and added: “Who needs a Mercury prize when you’ve got a ****ing bus.

“I can’t drive a car, but I’m about to try and drive a bus.”

She then also takes the wheel of a single decker training bus, adding at the end: “I’m buzzing! I bossed that. I loved driving the bus today. A real personal victory actually. I’m proud of myself and I found it quite worryingly exciting.”

Rebecca was marking the second week of First Bus’ new ‘Walk of Fame’ project - a new initiative that celebrates the greats of the city's music scene, by getting them to take on their ‘Blockbuster Driving Challenge’.

In recent months Rebecca has sold out Sheffield’s O2 Academy twice over and is now sizing up a huge outdoor performance at The Don Valley Bowl this July when the ‘Rock’n’Roll Circus’ rolls into town.

Shortlisted for the Mercury Prize 2022 for her critically acclaimed debut solo album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, she is also due to perform tracks from the record to a huge crowd at Wembley Stadium this Summer when Self Esteem opens for Blur.

The Self Esteem bus is part of a new initiative for 2023 which sees First Bus Sheffield giving their bus fleet a makeover in honour of the city’s most famous musical stars. Dubbed ‘Sheffield’s Walk of Fame’, this unique initiative has already unveiled a special bus dedicated to Reverend and the Makers, with plans for similar buses commemorating Richard Hawley and the legendary Leadmill music and arts venue already in motion.

Ian Smith, commercial director at First Sheffield said: “As a company we are proud of our connection to the great city of Sheffield and all those people involved in carrying its name both locally and across the world.