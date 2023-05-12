Sheffield rock band Reverend and the Makers have followed up their new album with a video - of lead singer Jon McClure driving a bus blindfolded.

The frontman stars in a hilarious film of him at the wheel of a bus he thinks is moving when it’s actually stopped.

He said: “I’m convinced I was going super fast but the bus wasn’t moving. I feel like that’s a metaphor for my life.”

He also takes on a chicane and reverses the single decker at Olive Grove Road depot, leading to another joke.

Blindfold Jon McClure can be heard saying: "I'm moving aren't I?" when the bus actually stopped.

He said: “I absolutely loved it. Tell you what, I’m in the wrong job.”

To which a First Bus driver jokes: “We could have told you that years back.”

The band is riding high after new album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’ climbed the charts. The driving stunt is part of a new initiative by First to celebrate the greats of the city’s music scene by plastering huge photos on buses.

Reverend and the Makers are the first to be honoured, but the firm says it also plans to include Richard Hawley, Self Esteem and the Leadmill nightclub, among other icons. The firm is calling it ‘Sheffield’s Walk of Fame’.

Challenged to drive 100m blindfold, he actually does 30m and is shocked when he takes it off.

Ian Smith, commercial director at First Sheffield, said: “As a company we are proud of our connection to the great city of Sheffield and all those people involved in carrying its name both locally and across the world.

“They show that the words ‘Made in Sheffield’ still mean something to be proud of. We are teaming up with famous and not-so-famous artists who have put Sheffield on the map ”

His shocked reaction is bleeped out of the video.

