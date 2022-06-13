That is just one of many questions telephone advisors for Shelter’s national emergency helpline, which is based in Sheffield, do their best to answer every day.

Olivia Bannerman has been working at the housing charity’s coalface since September last year, after graduating from the University of Sheffield, and has seen the impact of the cost of living crisis really begin to bite for renters living across the country.

"The helpline is primarily an advice service, telling people what their rights are because that’s quite useful, because once people are aware of what their rights are they are less likely to get evicted because they know when something’s gone wrong,” said the 22-year-old.

The cost of living crisis is affecting renters across the country

Two-fifths of British renters are struggling to pay housing costs

Data from the Office for National Statistics, published on April 25 this year, showed that two-fifths of British renters are struggling to pay housing costs, while almost one in three reported an increase in rent during the last six months.

The figures show renters are in more precarious financial positions than those with mortgages, because they are more likely to be behind on housing payments.

A spokesperson for the Government said it had launched a £22 billion package of support which includes the £150 council tax rebate and a £200 energy bill discount in October to cut energy bills.

The spokesperson said: "We recognise the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, which is why we have set out a £22 billion package of support. This includes putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families via changes to Universal Credit.”

‘A horrible mixture of things because of the cost of living crisis’

When asked what has changed since she took up the role with Shelter’s helpline nine months ago, Olivia said: “A lot has changed in terms of the situation people are dealing with. We’ve got the Russian invasion of Ukraine; the end of continued Covid restrictions; coupled with the hike in energy bills.

"It’s causing a horrible mixture of things because of the cost of living crisis.”

Picture: Press Association

One of the biggest factors currently impacting upon renters, says Olivia, is Section 21, also known as ‘no fault,’ eviction notices.

Such notices can be given without warning and explanation, and give tenants two months to move out.

"We’re seeing a lot of Section 21, or no fault evictions, because landlords want to hike up the rents,” said Olivia.

This follows a huge property boom that saw house prices rise by 10 per cent in 2021, the fastest growth rate in 15 years.

Rent has become unaffordable for many

Olivia continued: "People say they have been searching for months and can’t find a property they can afford.

"It’s a really tough situation for a lot of people.

"It’s got to a point where it’s just unaffordable or people are just forced into accepting higher rents, and end up going into rent arrears.

"We get 1,000 calls every week, and 70 per cent of people who call are either homeless or at risk of homelessness because of Section 21 or a Section 8 eviction notice relating to rent arrears.”

Olivia described how the situation faced by many at the moment is so dire that staff at the helpline regularly speak to people in distress who are desperate for a solution to their housing woes and completely break down.

She adds that many waiting lists for social housing are so long, exceeding 10 years in some parts of the country, it is almost as if social housing no longer exists.

The end of Section 21 eviction notices

Shelter has been campaigning for Section 21 eviction notices to be scrapped.

And during last month’s Queen’s Speech, which was delivered by Prince Charles after the Queen cancelled her appearance, it was announced that the Government is to introduce a new Renters Bill, forcing landlords to provide tenants with a valid reason for eviction. A new ombudsman is also set to be introduced, with the intention they will mediate in disputes between renters and landlords without the need for the matter to go to court.

Olivia has welcomed the announcement of the new bill, but while renters wait for it to take effect, she has also shared some tips for tenants who have been served with eviction notices.

Crucially, she explains that the best thing to do if you have been served with a eviction notice is stay in the property until you are legally obliged to leave, because if you vacate before that date you are likely to be classed as ‘voluntarily homeless’.

"The reason we tell clients it’s probably best if they stay in the property until they find a new place to live is because if you’re going to fill out a homelessness application, if you leave before you legally have to, you could be classed as voluntarily homeless and may not be able to get the help you need.

"It’s better to have a roof over your head than not, and that’s why we suggest staying in your property until you have somewhere else to go,” said Olivia.

She added: "With Section 21 eviction notices, the minimum notice period is two months, which isn’t a long time in the grand scheme of things. Once you get past that date, the landlord has four months to apply for possession. Some will apply straight away. But another factor is the backlog of cases, because of the pandemic, so those applications could take a while to get to court.

"When it does get to court, if the judge then says they want to approve the order, a date is normally set for a week or two after that. The landlord then has to go back to court and apply for an eviction warrant.

"The tenant will then get a notice in the post from baliffs, informing them they will be coming in a fortnight. Your landlord will either appoint county court or high court baliffs, but it’ll probably be county court baliffs.

"They will give you the exact time and date the will be coming round.”

‘There shouldn’t be any stigma attached to claiming benefits’

Olivia also advises anyone struggling to pay their rent and make ends meet to do a ‘benefits check’ to see if there is anything they are entitled to that they are not currently claiming.

She said: "We [at the helpline] often tell people to do a benefits check so they can find out what they’re entitled to. Some people don’t realise they are entitled to be in receipt of benefits.

"Sometimes people feel there’s a lot of stigma attached to claiming benefits. They will say I’ve always worked and don’t want to claim benefits, but they’re only there to support people in society who need it. There shouldn’t be any stigma [attached to it].”

Olivia also recommends checking Shelter’s website at https://england.shelter.org.uk/ for help and advice, adding that the helpline that she works for is always there for anyone who needs it.

The free helpline on 0808 800 4444 is open seven days a week for anyone who is homeless; has nowhere to stay tonight; is about to lose their home in the next two months or who is at risk of harm or abuse.

Olivia is so passionate about her role with Shelter, and the important work it does, that she underwent a sponsored headshave to raise money for the charity.

She said: “I don’t believe anyone should have to suffer being homeless in the UK, nor should they have to deal with poor housing conditions. Therefore, I wanted to join the fight in not only trying to ensure everyone has access to a safe and secure home but also play a part in positive system change.”

Olivia has raised an impressive £1,700 of her £1,800 target.