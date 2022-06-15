Search continues for the winner of the £1m EuroMillions prize who bought their ticket in South Yorkshire

The last-ditch search is still on to find the owner of the winning ticket from the special EuroMillions European Millionaire Maker draw on January 21, 2022, when an incredible 100 millionaires were made in one night.

The missing ticket was bought in Doncaster and the winning European Millionaire Maker code for this prize was TVSD 23735. The lucky ticket-holder only has until Wednesday, July 20, 2022 to claim their prize.

Could it be you?

Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Time really is running out for the winner of this prize, but we are still hopeful that someone will come forward at the very last minute to claim the money.

“We’re urging everyone to check their old tickets one final time - the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app - or look anywhere a missing EuroMillions ticket could be hiding. This life-changing prize could really help to make dreams become a reality for someone out there.”

The special EuroMillions Millionaire Maker event draw on January 21, 2022, saw 100 guaranteed millionaires made across the European EuroMillions community, with 24 of these amazing prizes won by ticket-holders in the UK.

With the usual UK Millionaire Maker winner, 25 UK players instantly became £1,000,000 richer overnight.

Andy continued: “Twenty-three of the 25 lucky UK ticket-holders have claimed their prizes from the special EuroMillions draw, and we’re hoping that these last two winners - one from a ticket bought in Doncaster and the other in the Hinckley and Bosworth District (Leicestershire) - will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.

“There’s another chance for UK EuroMillions players to win big in this Friday’s draw with a special estimated £111m jackpot up for grabs. Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this massive prize.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner. If you have the winning ticket call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 to claim.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30m is generated each week for National Lottery-funded projects.