Their windfall comes after S73 0XZ was announced as a winner with the lottery today, Sunday, June 5.

Six of the neighbours scooped £30,000 each while the last netted an amazing £90,000 thanks to playing with three tickets.

The winners have remained anonymous, but lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson shared his congratulations.

Danyl Johnson - People's Postcode Lottery ambassador

He said: “A massive congratulations to our Brampton winners. What a lovely surprise to end this week of celebrations, I hope they enjoy their winnings and have a great time treating themselves and their loved ones with the cash.”

Everyday throughout the June draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner with the lottery. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.