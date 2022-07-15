The film, created by Yorkshire filmmakers Scott Elliot and Sid Sadowskyj, will showcase the region to millions around the world and promote Yorkshire as a top destination to live, work, play, invest and study.

Mr Sadowskyj said: “Sean was our first choice for narrator. Being a Yorkshire man himself with an iconic accent, not to mention his role as King of the North in Game of Thrones, there was just no one better for the job.

Pictured is Sheffield actor Sean Bean attending the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall, on May 14, 2017, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images).

"It's been a huge honour to work with him on this project as it's clear it means just as much to him to champion his home county as it does to us.”

The film is set to premiere on August 1, 2022 on YouTube and social media.

Filmed across numerous locations across Yorkshire, the film includes cityscapes, popular tourist spots and local people, and highlights some of the key attractions and reasons behind why many people are drawn to the area.

One of the stills from the new Project Yorkshire film, A Playground Like No Other,

Mr Sadowskyj said: “Together Scott and I came up with the idea of creating a short film that could act as a calling card for local councils, businesses, and anyone else in the region to use to promote all that is great about Yorkshire and why we believe it is the best place for people to visit, live and invest.”