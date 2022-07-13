With the largest cast in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing cash prize of just over £3.8m – the stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.

The award-winning Studio Lambert are currently casting for the new Netflix reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge which will be filmed in the UK and those interested in Sheffield can also take part

There is no doubt anyone has not heard or seen the world-wide drama, and for fans of the show in the UK, it is now your chance to take part in Netflix’s biggest ever social experiment.

This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what’s coming next.

These hand picked real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe to compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor and walk away with a life-changing cash prize of $4.56 million.

The studio is looking for "smart, dynamic and tenacious" individuals from all over the UK, who are up for competing to win a life changing amount of money.

So apply now for a chance to compete in Squid Game: The Challenge - It is open to everyone over 21 years of age, and terms and conditions apply.

The organisers have asked those interested to upload a 1 minute video, telling them about yourself and why you want to be on Squid Game: The Challenge.