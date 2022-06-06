The star, best known for his portrayal of the ‘King of the North’ in Game of Thrones, recently won the best leading actor award at the 2022 BAFTAs for his performance in the hit crime series Time.

Sid Sadowskyj, one half of the filmmaking duo behind the film along with Scott Elliott, said: “It’s been a huge honour to work with him on this project as it’s clear it means just as much to him to champion his home county as it does to us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield actor Sean Bean will narrate a new film promoting his home county of Yorkshire (pic: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Whilst sat in the recording studio, Sean said the first line of the script and Scott and I just looked at each other and fist bumped. We knew this was going to be something special.”

The film, known as Project Yorkshire, is said to have “ripped up the rule book” by taking a cinematic approach to destination marketing rather than the conventional methods and is “designed to showcase and promote God’s Own Country” to the whole world.

The filmmakers hope Project Yorkshire will attract students, visitors and investment to the region, advertising it in a way beneficial for all sectors of the community.

Mr Sadowskyj said: “Scott and I came up with the idea of creating a short film that could act as a ‘calling card’ for local councils, businesses and anyone else in the region to use to promote all that is great about Yorkshire and why we believe it is the best place for people to visit, live and invest.

A poster for Project Yorkshire, a new film promoting 'God's Own County', which is narrated by Sean Bean

“We want to send out a clear message to people both nationally and internationally that God’s Own County is back open for business.”

The film has received backing from a number of the region’s local authorities, including Leeds, Hull, Bradford and Kirklees, and several businesses.

The filmmakers hope the film will be widely shared online.

Sid Sadowskyj and Scott Elliott, the producers of Project Yorkshire, a new film promoting 'God's Own County', which is narrated by Sean Bean