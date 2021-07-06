The Sheffield district was the setting for a scarecrow hunt as residents were invited to find the contest’s eight entrants.

It included appearances by Harry Potter, ‘Doris’ the NHS hero and Colin the Rocketship Cone.

The festival was themed around the beginning of ‘a new chapter’ following the trials of the past year.

The star entrants were picked on Saturday, where Jane Garth took first prize – a £25 gift voucher – with her ‘Story Time’ scarecrow, showing a little boy sitting in his grandmother’s lap.

Jane said: “The Crosspool Forum worked really hard to organise it and it was one of those things that pulled everyone together.

“The theme was ‘a new chapter’ and for me the most important thing was being able to see my family again and give my grandson a cuddle.

“I’ve got another grandchild on the way so I’m going to use the voucher to put together a hamper of baby things – it brings it full circle in a way.”

The winner of the festival is usually announced at the Crosspool annual summer fayre but it was cancelled due to the delay of the easing of Covid restrictions.

Organiser Michele Hatton said: “I absolutely loved this year's entries and really appreciate the time and effort that all entrants put into their scarecrows.

“It's a shame that the summer fayre had to be cancelled but I've had lots of positive feedback about families enjoying walking round the area and seeing the scarecrows. Hopefully it put a smile on a lot of people's faces.”

This very traditional looking entrant took the first runner up prize, earning its makers a voucher for a fish and chip dinner at the Crosspool Fish Bar.

'Wizardy' - Lydgate Hall Crescent This entry on Lydgate Hall Crescent earned the second runner up prize for his sagely advice - a £10 voucher for the Nest Cafe.

'Book Babies' - Cairns Road Two toddlers reading on a wall in Cairns Road.

This year's Crosspool Scarecrow Festival was held to celebrate "new chapters" following the trials of the last year.