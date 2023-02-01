Excitement is building at the prospect of Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds visiting Sheffield next week.

There are hopes in the Steel City that the actor will be at Bramall Lane next week for Sheffield United’s FA Cup replay against the superstar's Wrexham side.

The Deadpool actor completed a £2m takeover of the National League club Wrexham in February 2021, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a thrilling 3-3 draw on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA cup, the two sides must meet for a replay in Sheffield on Tuesday.

There is excitement at the prospect of Ryan Reynolds coming to Sheffield later this month to watch his team, Wrexham, play Sheffield United (Getty)

Excitement is growing around the city from fans of the actor and the sport alike.

“Ryan Reynolds come on down, Bramall Lane welcomes you,” one Facebook user posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gage Storer said: “[Reynolds] and Rob are such great people and have done such a great job in the right way, you can't help but root for Wrexham. When they're not playing us of course,” in a comment on Sheffield United's Facebook page.

Another fan joked about Reynolds' presence at the match on Sunday, “I didn't know he was at the match. Don't think they showed him on TV.”

“Going to my first Sheffield United match, and it's absolutely nothing to do with Ryan Reynolds,” said one Twitter user, using the Pinocchio emoji. Another said, “I don't follow football but I'll be there.”

Before the match on Sunday, Reynolds joked with BBC pundits Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker: “I get nervous for a match like today. Sheffield United are three leagues above us, 70 teams above us … There's a chance… albeit a slim chance… that Sheffield United pulls off a miracle today!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 10 years' time, the plan has and always will be the Premier League. If it's theoretically possible to go from the fifth tier to the Premier League, why wouldn't we try?”