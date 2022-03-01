The group were set to perform nine shows in Russia next month, including one in Kyiv and one in Minsk.

In a statement released via Twitter, the band said: "In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership, we must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

"Ukraine is an incredibly special place for us. We have toured and made numerous music videos there, making lots of strong bonds and lifelong friendships. We are in awe of the bravery demonstrated right now by the Ukrainian people, and we pray for a return to peace as soon as possible.

Sheffield band, Bring Me The Horizon, cancelled planned live shows in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus following Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

"Russia, we also want to acknowledge that the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership do not reflect the ideals or beliefs of the incredible people we have met there.

"We will be using our platform and voice to do what we can to support Ukraine in these incredibly difficult times."

Other artists have chosen to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine by cancelling their scheduled performances in the nation.

Bring Me The Horizon join the likes of Iggy Pop, Yungblud, Green Day, and Franz Ferdinand, who have cancelled their shows in response to Vladimir Putin's military invasion on Ukraine, which has been internationally denounced.

Ukraine, which has 44 million people, has borders with both Russia and the European Union.