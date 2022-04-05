Since launching in 2018, the event has raised over £15,000 for charity and is attended by more than 300 local people each year.

Some of the biggest brands in fashion walk the runway such as Diesel, The Couture Club and In the Style who donate their clothes to the show. All the clothes featured are donated to charity afterwards.

The event is looking for models of all different shapes, sizes and ages to take on the catwalk, with themes ranging from summer, to bridal and to underwear.

Runway Idol 2022 will take place at Hillsborough Stadium and raise money for Sheffield MIND and Sheffield Children's Hospital (pic: Runway Idol)

James Clarke, event organiser, said: “I organise several events but there is something about Runway Idol which is just so hard to describe.

“I would really encourage local people to get involved & audition, as it would be a great goal to work towards – strutting your stuff on a catwalk in front of hundreds of people this summer, in aid of two incredible local charities!”.

The show also features inspirational guest speakers from both charities.

Sheffield MIND provides emotional and practical support to people in Sheffield with mental health issues, while Sheffield Children’s Hospital cares for poorly youngsters.

Tickets are £10, including a free drink on arrival, and all money goes to the charities.

To buy tickets, call event organiser James on 0759 0264 008.

To register your interest in modelling, email three recent full-length photographs to [email protected], after which you will be invited to an informal chat/audition in Sheffield in

April or June.

There are no height restrictions, but all applicants must be 18+.