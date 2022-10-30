Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium was the venue for England’s men’s rugby league team yesterday when they played Greece in a World Cup group game. England beat Greece 94-4 to finish top of Group A and have now progressed to the quarter-finals and will face the runner-up of Group D in Wigan next Saturday.

Dave McCarthy, head of operations at Sheffield United FC, said: “It was an amazing day from start to finish. The work to first of all secure Bramall Lane as a venue, started way back in January 2018, so to see it all to such a wonderful fruition in October 2022 was both satisfying and amazing in equal measures.

“A record attendance for a Rugby League game in the steel city of Sheffield is all we could have asked for and the weather didn’t stop fans of all ages and from all around the country and indeed world, playing their part in what was a wonderful occasion.

“Sheffield, and Bramall Lane, are certainly on the map now for staging big events, following the UEFA 2022 Women’s game in July and of course, the stadium staged an England U21 international last month, so three England teams playing at Bramall Lane in the space of four months; and let's not forget we announced a huge Def Leppard & Motley Crue concert last week that will take place at Bramall Lane next May.

“Bramall Lane looked amazing, and it was great to have 18,000 plus enjoying the city and contributing to the local economy.”

A study showed that Sheffield's role as a host city for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament generated £8m for the city's economy. Sheffield hosted four games in the tournament in total, resulting in hotel rooms being booked up and bars and restaurants packed. Shots of Sheffield were also shown on TV across the world.

