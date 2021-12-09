The last few weeks before the festive season begins are always a manic time of rushing around, trying to choose gifts, wrap them and get them delivered, as well as writing and sending Christmas cards.

In an ideal world, we would all love to get our Christmas shopping, posting and delivering done as early as possible, so we could sit back and enjoy the rest of December with a mince pie in one hand and a glass of mulled wine in the other.

These are the final dates for Christmas postage at Royal Mail, including first and second class letters and parcels, and international delivery. Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images.

However, things are not always that simple, and with all the other stresses and strains of everyday life, it can be very difficult to get things done and dusted as quickly as we might hope.

Luckily, Royal Mail has now announced its final dates for both postage and delivery, so you can get as organised as possible and make sure you don’t miss out.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the last Royal Mail posting date for Christmas 2021?

There are a number of different dates you will need in your calendar, depending on what you are sending, where you are sending it and how much you are willing to pay.

For second class parcels and post, as well as Royal Mail 48 and second class signed for services, you will need to make sure you post your items no later than Saturday, December 18, if you want them to arrive in time for Christmas Day.

For first class post, Royal Mail 24 post and Royal Mail 48 Tracked, you will need to send your letters, cards and parcels by Tuesday, December 21.

And if you’ve really left things until the last minute, Royal Mail 24 Tracked services don’t need to be sent until Wednesday, December 22, and Special Delivery Guaranteed items won’t need to be posted until December 23.

But one thing to note is that Royal Mail 24 and 48 Tracked services cannot be bought at the Post Office – you must purchase these online from the Royal Mail website before taking your mail to a drop off point.

What is the last day for sending Christmas parcels abroad?

If you are hoping to send some parcels overseas ahead of Christmas it may be bad news, as last posting dates for a number of countries have already passed.

However, you have until Friday, December 10 to post parcels to Cyprus, Malta and Sweden.

It’s Saturday, December 11 for Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey, and Monday, December 13 for Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Poland and the USA.

To get your Christmas post to Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Spain or Switzerland, you have until Thursday, December 16.

What are the last Christmas posting dates for other couriers?

If you’re struggling to meet the Royal Mail deadlines then there are a number of other options for private couriers, like Hermes or DPD, but you will have to pay more to use these services.

You can find the information on their websites.

Parcelforce Worldwide also has a range of international delivery services to over 225 countries across the world.

When is the last Royal Mail delivery date before Christmas?

Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24) is the last date for Royal Mail deliveries this year.

There will be no deliveries or collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or on December 27 and 28, as these are Bank Holidays.