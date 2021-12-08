The annual day is designed to get people into the festive spirit, spread some Christmas cheer and raise money for charity all at the same time – what’s not to love?

Some places in Sheffield – and beyond – like restaurants and bar s will also be offering discounts for people who turn up wearing a festive-themed outfit.

Christmas Jumper Day 2021 is taking place this December - this is where you can get one in Sheffield including Next and M&S. Photo by Polina Kovaleva from Pexels.

But it can be stressful trying to buy a Christmas jumper if you don’t know where to look, and getting organised when there are already so many things on your plate over the festive season can feel like quite a chore.

Fear not – we have put together a list of the best places to buy one in Sheffield. Here is everything you need to know.

When is Christmas Jumper Day 2021?

This year, Christmas Jumper Day falls on Friday, December 10.

The Botanist on Leopold Square in Sheffield is offering a £10 voucher for everyone who turns up in Christmas jumper this December.

This will be the 10th annual Christmas Jumper Day for Save The Children, since it began in 2012.

For one Friday in December every year, people are encouraged to don their best festive garment and offer a £2 donation to the charity.

Every year the event is popular in schools and workplaces – although many didn’t have the joy of taking part properly last year due to Covid restrictions.

You can sign up to take part – and find out more information – on the Save The Children website.

Where can I get a Christmas jumper in Sheffield?

If you’ve left it to the last minute and you’re rushing round to find a Christmas jumper in Sheffield then there are plenty of places you can look.

One good choice on the high street is Next on The Moor, which offers a range of different festive options. There are matching ones for all the family, as well as traditional fair isle options and some donned with sequins and sparkles.

M&S on Fargate also has lots of different Christmas jumpers on offer, again with options for men, women and children.

Whether you are looking for festive pictures of dogs, slogans and puns or something a little more simple and understated, you’re sure to find something in this range.

Sheffield’s last remaining department store, Atkinsons, is another staple worth visiting.

Primark, New Look and H&M are also good places to check if you are already out shopping in town – and if you’re willing to venture outside of the city centre, Meadowhall has plenty of shops under one roof.

If you’re trying to find something not on the high street, then Sheffield is filled with vintage stores and charity shops which could tickle your fancy.

Freshmans Vintage Store on Carver Street has some fair isle and seasonal jumpers, and you could be lucky enough to find one in other vintage shops like Glass Onion on Norfolk Street – which has a range of festive t-shirts, jumpers and more.

Division Street, Crookes and Ecclesall Road are also great areas of the city to go charity shop exploring and you may find yourself a festive bargain, at the same time as helping the planet.

And if you’re looking for something really different – and very Sheffield – why not check out Lane 7’s ‘DecemBeer Pong’ jumper.

The festive knit features attached red cups so you can play beer pong without using a table.

You can get one from Lane 7 in Sheffield city centre on Friday, December 10, and the first five customers will be able to take them home to keep.

What offers are there in Sheffield for Christmas Jumper Day 2021?

If you do go out wearing a Christmas jumper on Friday then you may be lucky enough to receive an offer or discount, depending where you go.

The Botanist at Leopold Square is offering a £10 voucher for customers who attend wearing their best festive attire. And the best part is that the offer runs from Friday, December 10 all the way up to New Years Eve.