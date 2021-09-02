The comic, whose real name is Royston Vasey, has been a stand-up since the 1960s and has a reputation for blue humour and controversial content.

He was due to perform at Sheffield City Hall i January 2022 but his show was recently pulled over concerns about the nature of his material.

The comedian has had his show pulled in other venues previously and after concerns were voiced about his Sheffield gig, Andrew Snelling, Chief Executive of Sheffield City Trust, said: “As our entertainment venues reopen following lockdown restrictions, we have been reviewing our programme of events.

Controversial comic Roy 'Chubby' Brown has had his show axed at Sheffield City Hall (Photo: Getty)

“We have decided to remove the rescheduled show by comedian Roy Chubby Brown at Sheffield City Hall.

“We don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values, particularly our ambition that our leisure, culture and entertainment venues are inclusive for all in Sheffield.”

In response, a petition was launched calling for the ban to be lifted.

Haley Madden, who set up the online campaign, said: “Yes some of the comedians material may not be to everyone's taste but my view, like many others around, it's simple. If you don't like, don't go watch.

The petition says: “Let Comedian Roy Chubby Brown perform in Sheffield.”

The decision to pull the show has divided opinion.

Star reader Alan Mayfield said: “It’s not Chubby Brown that’s dividing opinion, it’s the fact that the council have made the decision on our behalf...without being asked. We can decide ourselves. I wouldn’t have gone but I can make that decision without help from some councillor.”

Sarah Fletcher described the ban as ‘beyond ridiculous’.

She added: “If he offends you then simple don’t go - you then don’t hear what he has to say

“It’s unfair to others that find his act enjoyable

“The world gone mad, soon we will be all muted.”