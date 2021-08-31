Letter: Who are the number of people who objected to the visit of Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown?

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 26: Roy 'Chubby' Brown arrives at Blackley crematorium before comedian Bernard Manning's funeral on June 26, 2007 in Manchester, England. Manning passed away on June 18, 2007 at the North Manchester General Hospital aged 76. (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images).

I understand that the upcoming visit by the comedian Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown has been cancelled, at the behest of various organisations such as the City Hall Trust, Sheffield Council and a “number” of individuals including ethnic minority representatives and people from outside of Sheffield such as an artist from Whitby!

I have never actually seen Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown live on stage not because I don’t find him funny but because I personally am not into his brand of humour. However, the reactions from certain quarters of the community I do find very worrying. Of course, people have the right to voice their opinions but it seems to me that only people who represent one side of the argument are being listened to and in my view this is a form of censorship. Apparently, the City Hall want shows that are ALL inclusive, unless of course it goes against the views of those that want to ban it!

What about the people who bought tickets or who wanted to buy tickets to this show? At the end of the day it is comedy that loses out. I accept that to some people the content of Mr Brown’s act may not be regarded as comedy but in that case these people I assume would not be seen at the City Hall anyway.

We are supposedly living in a democracy that allows all forms of expression, even if that expression offends some people. Now I know we have hate laws in this country and that people have to be very careful what they say (which in itself is a backward step in a free society) but surely these people who are offended (and all too easily offended in my opinion) can tell the difference between someone trying to make people laugh and someone trying to incite violence against others in society?

Comedy differs as do opinions on matters but surely these contrary opinions can be communicated without actually banning the show?

We are living through a dangerous time in this country. I believe we should be fighting against the cancel culture driven by the social media hype and the snobbish virtue signalling of university types, who seem to believe that because they went to university they have the right to decide what everyone else should be able to see and say.

I have no doubt whatsoever that I will be labelled as a racist or a bigot because I don’t share the views of the people who have made this decision to cancel Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown’s visit. That is my right as a free thinking citizen and I don’t care if thinking like I do upsets others. If you’re offended, tough, get over it!

In any case, who decided to make Sheffield a City of Sanctuary? I do not remember anyone asking my opinion on the matter as a taxpayer. Who are the number of people who objected to the visit of Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown and what percentage of Sheffield’s population did they make up? These awkward questions are never answered by the censors because I suspect that the result would not fit their biased agenda, which has nothing to do with comedy or free speech but everything to do with politics.

Why do we listen to an artist in Whitby about who appears at our City Hall? They banned him and that was their decision but it wasn’t going to be ours. It seems to me that minority factions are running the Asylum and are being listened to because there is an assumption the silent majority don’t give a damn. Well as a member of that silent majority I do give a damn and I ask all those who agree with me to make their voices heard.