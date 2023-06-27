For a second day, Sheffield's parks were filled with hundreds of runners as the Round Sheffield Run ended its two-day celebration of Sheffield’s countryside on Sunday.

Runners were in the city’s parks and green spaces for the major running event, taking in some of the city’s most beautiful scenery, with photographer Joe Young capturing these 15 shots of the action at Endcliffe Park on Sunday, which was the second day of the event. It also ran on Saturday.

We published pictures of Saturday’s runners over the weekend.

The Round Sheffield Run was made up of 11 timed stages across around 14 miles of trails and parkland across Sheffield.

Both days had sections taking runners through places including Endcliffe Park, Limb Valley, Ecclesall Wood, Beauchief, Chancet Woods, Graves Park, Lees Hall, and Brincliffe, as well as special up hill and down hill sections.

The top 10 women were Abigail Howarth (Vale Royal AC), Kate Russell, Katherine Fitzpatrick (Chorlton Runners), Leanne Lacey (Hillsborough & Rivelin Running Club), Laura Thornton (Rothwell Harriers & AC), Annie Chambers (Steel City Striders RC), Ellen Broad (Steel City Striders RC), Kate Millward (Histon and Impington), Ashleigh Barron (Dronfield Running Club) and Alex Rowell (Derwent Runners)

The top 10 men were: Andrew Heyes (Hallamshire Harriers), Mark Prince (Hillsborough & Rivelin Running Club), Aaron Francis (Sheffield RC), Chris Joyce (Dronfield Running Club), Joe Sweetnam-Powell (Hillsborough & Rivelin Running Club), James Lawson, David Millward, Eddie Martin, Tom Hughes (Totley), Sean Phillips (Glossopdale Harriers).

