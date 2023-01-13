Mud, sweat and beers as runners squelch round

“It’s amazing” said the marshal at the finish line of the Round Sheffield Run on Sunday, as a series of damp athletes squelched past, with smiles on their faces and streaks of brown clay on their legs.

Paired runners 'Sisters with Blisters' Emma Blake and Egle Bates sprint for the finish by David Bocking

“Only one has fallen over, so far.”

After the last of the 2,000 or so runners had trudged home, Doug Banks, organiser of the 2nd ever winter edition of the ever popular Round Sheffield Run, confirmed that as far as he knew, the only runner to face plant in the quagmire by the finish line had done so on purpose.

“I think many runners and spectators enjoyed the comedy of what I call the reverse treadmill,” he said. “You’re trying to run for those last 20-30 metres, but it’s so slippy it doesn’t feel like you’re getting anywhere. I think the only person who fell over there did it deliberately, he decided to slide into the finish on his belly.”

MV50 winner Neil Schofield taken by Dominic Worrall

Since 2014, runners from all over the UK (and beyond) have congregated in Sheffield for a June Sunday to hutle around the 14 mile route of the Sheffield Round Walk.

But unprepared spectators have been surprised to see hundreds of ‘runners’ in shorts and vests chatting to each other as they stroll along the pavements on Abbeydale, Hemsworth and Ecclesall Roads.

The 14.8 mile circuit of the Round Sheffield Run is actually split into 11 timed sections, with breaks in between to cross busy roads, chat and recover. But those running sections show off all that the south west quarter of the Outdoor City has to offer, with a gruelling ascent of the Porter Valley, followed by an equally thrilling descent through the Limb Valley and Ecclesall Woods, ups and downs through Ladies Spring Wood, Chancet Wood, Graves Park, Gleadless Valley, Brincliffe Edge and then finally, the ‘sprint’ home from Hunters Bar to the finish line in Endcliffe Park.

Last Sunday saw the winter version of the RSR, where the rapid finish was hampered by muddy footsteps of hundreds of runners who’d attempted the ‘reverse treadmill’ earlier in the day, many sprinting like a cartoon character without actually moving that much in the slippy mud.

A child helps with mud sweeping near the beer tent by David Bocking

As the event became more popular, Doug and team decided to open the ‘RSR’ to two days over the summer, and also offer a winter version in January. Last year’s inaugural winter RSR was somewhat hampered by Covid, with many runners having to pull out as the virus circulated, but this time there was a heated beer tent and mulled wine waiting for the finishers.

Doug had planned a winter event for a few years, but the pandemic prevented runs in summer 2020 and winter 2021. His ideal is a snowy run; last year’s winter event saw some ice here and there, and although sheets of black ice everywhere might cause a cancellation, rain, wind, or snow shouldn’t be a problem, he said.

“If you’re in the right gear, running through snow is fine. Perfect conditions would be blue skies and snow on the ground.” He added that well-rounded runners see harsh weather and winter mud as part of their training. Doug and his team of 80 staff and volunteers took care to ensure there were no vehicles on the grass at Endcliffe Park. It was hard work for everyone shifting gear around in heavy mud, but it was worth it, he said. He added that after being churned up by runners, grass often recovers in a week or so.

He thanked the 50 or so volunteers, many wrapped up around the route pointing runners in the right direction and watching out for injuries.

Approaching the finish line taken by David Bocking

