Hundreds took to Sheffield’s parks and green spaces for a major running event taking in some of the city’s most beautiful scenery.

And these pictures, by talented photographer Joe Young, capture the spirit of the Round Sheffield Run as it got underway at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield on Saturday.

The Round Sheffield Run takes place over two days, over this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. It is made up of 11 Timed Stages across around 14 miles of trails and parkland across Sheffield.

Leading the way among the women yesterday were Kate Russell, in first place, Katherine Fitzpatrick, of Chorlton Runners in second, and Leanne Lacey of Hillsborough and Rivelin Running Club, in third.

Among the men, Andrew Heyes of Hallamshire Harriers was leading, ahead of Aaron Francis of Sheffield RC, with David Millns/Steve Canning, of Sheffield RC in third.

The day had sections taking runners through places including Endcliffe Park, Limb Valley, Ecclesall Wood, Beauchief, Chancet Woods, Graves Park, Lees Hall, and Brincliffe, as well as special up hill and down hill sections.

