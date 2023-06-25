News you can trust since 1887
Endcliffe Park Sheffield: 14 pictures show hundreds hit the trail for 2023 Round Sheffield Run

Hundreds took to Sheffield’s parks and green spaces for a major running event taking in some of the city’s most beautiful scenery.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:58 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 09:59 BST

And these pictures, by talented photographer Joe Young, capture the spirit of the Round Sheffield Run as it got underway at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield on Saturday.

The Round Sheffield Run takes place over two days, over this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. It is made up of 11 Timed Stages across around 14 miles of trails and parkland across Sheffield.

Leading the way among the women yesterday were Kate Russell, in first place, Katherine Fitzpatrick, of Chorlton Runners in second, and Leanne Lacey of Hillsborough and Rivelin Running Club, in third.

Among the men, Andrew Heyes of Hallamshire Harriers was leading, ahead of Aaron Francis of Sheffield RC, with David Millns/Steve Canning, of Sheffield RC in third.

The day had sections taking runners through places including Endcliffe Park, Limb Valley, Ecclesall Wood, Beauchief, Chancet Woods, Graves Park, Lees Hall, and Brincliffe, as well as special up hill and down hill sections.

The Round Sheffield Run. Action in Endcliffe Park from Saturday's race.

1. Family fun

The Round Sheffield Run. Action in Endcliffe Park from Saturday's race. Photo: Joe Young

Action from the Round Sheffield Run. Pictures taken in Endcliffe Park on Saturday

2. Running

Action from the Round Sheffield Run. Pictures taken in Endcliffe Park on Saturday Photo: Joe Young

Action from the Round Sheffield Run. Pictures taken in Endcliffe Park on Saturday

3. Thumbs up

Action from the Round Sheffield Run. Pictures taken in Endcliffe Park on Saturday Photo: Joe Young

Action from the Round Sheffield Run. Pictures taken in Endcliffe Park on Saturday

4. Acknowledging the crowd

Action from the Round Sheffield Run. Pictures taken in Endcliffe Park on Saturday Photo: Joe Young

