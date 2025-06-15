A mother with a rare form of cancer insists on ‘staying positive’ throughout her fight, and is now asking the public for help as she funds a trip to Germany where the treatment she needs may be.

Sabrina Richards is an impressively strong woman.

Sabrina Richards

In January 2020 she discovered a lump on her knee that turned out to be a rare form of cancer called myxclofibrosarcoma, of which only 178 cases are diagnosed every year in England, usually in people over the age of 60.

For the subsequent five years, the 47-year-old has battled the condition, doing her best to always keep a smile on her face despite the regular struggles.

During this time she underwent gruelling rounds of chemo and radiotherapy that left her with burns and in agony, though it had little effect on slowing the progression.

All the while she has been supported by her loving husband Lee, son Jordan Linton and step-daughter Chloe Brett.

Sabrina Richards has done her best to 'stay positive' after spending years battling a rare form of cancer that sees sarcomas grow across her legs. | Submit

As Sabrina began to prepare for more drastic measures last December, with doctors doing tests ahead of a potential leg amputation - which was hoped to stop the cancer spreading any further - they discovered the cancer had spread to her lungs.

The news meant that little more that could be done, and future treatment would focus on extending her lifespan rather than removing the cancer entirely.

“I’m not doing so bad at the minute,” she told The Star.

“When I had a scan at Christmas I was stable, but then they found the cancer in my lungs.

To support Sabrina, find her fundraiser here.

“At that point all they can offer is palliative care, which is just to keep it down.

“I was going to have my leg amputated which would have stopped it, but we left it too late.”

While this latest discovery put an end to her previous treatment plans, Sabrina has decided not to start ticking items off her bucket list yet and is committed to finding a solution.

Alongside her work as an administrator in catering - which she continues to do from her home near Worksop - Sabrina, originally from Thrybergh, Rotherham, has been looking into alternative treatment options in Germany, like proton beam therapy, which have proved successful in shrinking sarcomas.

The biggest problem now is cost, as beyond paying for the private treatment Sabrina would also have to cover travel to the European country.

“It’s £3,900 per session,” she added.

“But there’s been some real successes - I know someone who has been and was terminal.

“She spent all her savings and life insurance to get there and the cancer’s shrunk - she had only weeks to live before.”

Sabrina’s sister, Michelle Bradish, has set up a GoFundMe page which has raised close to £10,000.

On top of this, the family has been organising fundraising activities like raffles which have brought the total raised to around £18,000.

While this is nowhere near to the £40,000 goal - which in itself is low as this form of treatment can cost up to £90,000 in total - Sabrina has kept her positive attitude and already booked her first session for June 27.

“It feels like I’m begging, it feels awful, but there’s not much time really. I’m getting desperate.

“If they can help me in Germany then I’ve got to try.

Sabrina Richards with her family, who've shown support for her throughout her battle with cancer. | Submit

“I’m definitely positive, I have my bad days but I’m going to keep doing what I can.

“So I’m always looking on the internet, trying different vitamins - I’m not the healthiest person, I do love a cake, but I really do try.

“At the hospital the nurse asked if I’d started my bucket list and I told her no. I don’t want to and I’m not going to start thinking like that.

“I’m nervous about my first session because obviously I’m hoping it’s going to work, but at the same time I’m excited.

“If I stay positive then everyone else will too.”