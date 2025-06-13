New Sheffield home for supported adults opens its doors

Adults with learning disabilities are set to benefit from a new supporting living service that will allow them to live independently.

Leading social care provider National Care Group has worked with Sheffield City Council to provide a new adult supported living scheme, developed in response to local demand.

The development will support up to eight adults with learning disabilities and additional support needs who are ready to take their next steps toward greater independence. Thirteen new jobs have also been created.

National Care Group collaborated with specialist housing provider Lets for Life, local authority Sheffield City Council, and developer IMC Developments to develop the properties, which have been carefully adapted to meet the needs of each tenant. They are now ready for individuals to thrive in their new homes and become active members of the local community.

Belinda Robinson, Director of Development, with people supported by National Care Group

Belinda Robinson, Director of Development at National Care Group, said: “The new supported living provision addresses a shortage of specialist accommodation in Yorkshire. Our successful partnership with Sheffield City Council and blossoming partnerships with Lets for Life and IMC Developments have enabled us to create a service that perfectly matches the requirements of the people who will call it home. We look forward to working on future projects together and developing more schemes that will enable the people we support to live their best lives.”

Councillor Angela Argenzio, Chair of Adult Health and Social Care Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "We are so thrilled to support National Care Group with the opening of its new adult supported living scheme in Sheffield.

"Through working in a partnership with Lets for Life and IMC Developments, we have now created homes carefully adapted to each tenant, which will help individuals thrive and feel like an active part of our city."

National Care Group continues to deliver on its growth plan to develop quality supported living options for working-age adults with support needs. The new supported living scheme in Sheffield is part of a series of developments in England by the leading social care provider.

National Care Group supports around 1,400 people across more than 250 services in the UK. Find out more online, https://nationalcaregroup.com/