A family home in a row of terraces on Park Street in Rawmarsh went up in flames overnight on Friday, September 30,

Rebecca Shine and her 12-year-old son, Reuben, were house sitting for a friend at the time so avoided the blaze.

The damage caused by the fire in Rotherham

But Rebecca's husband and Reuben’s dad, Matthew, was in the family home and asleep upstairs when the fire broke out – trapping him in the property.

Matthew’s neice, Accalia Palmer, said: “They managed to get him out but his face and arms are burned.

“They induced him into a coma in intensive care. My auntie is staying with him, but it was critical for the first 24 hours.”

Reuben and Rebecca CW Shrine managed to escape the fire unharmed.

Their home was left blackened by the flames, with the full scale of damage noticeable during daylight, and belongings were destroyed.

The family also lost a beloved family pet in the fire.

Accalia, who lives in North Wales, set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support her family, and said: “It’s the best way I could help from here.”

A rear view of the damage the fire did to the family home's roof

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has amassed £600 from 24 donations, with the family overwhelmed with the support.

Neighbours rallied around to help all of the families on the street affected by the fire, with some further down the street evacuated as a precaution.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, after firefighters spent hours fighting the flames.