The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park was forced to close on July 27 after a council report concluded its roof was unstable, leaving the future of the building, cafe and jobs of 12 members of staff in doubt.

There has been public outcry over the potential closure, after the Friends of Graves Park said in a statement that it was ‘not known when or even if’ it would reopen.

On August 5, a Sheffield Council spokesperson said the report has raised concerns about the ‘structural integrity of the building,’ which was built in 1927, and concluded it has ‘reached the end of its life’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 200 campaigners and residents met on Friday, August 5 to discuss the potential closure of the Rose Garden Café at Graves Park. Picture: Andy Kershaw

Around 200 campaigners from the ‘Save the Rose Garden Café’ (SRGC) group and residents met at the café garden on the evening of Friday, August 5 to discuss what can be done to save the cafe.

The meeting was addressed by Liberal Democrat leader, Councillor Shaffaq Mohammed; Councillor Ian Auckland, ward member for Graves Park; Chair of the Friends of Graves Park, Caroline Dewar; Ajman Ali executive director of operational services at Sheffield City Council, Tom Smith director of direct services at Sheffield City Council, and councillor Douglas Johnson from the Green Party.

SRGC campaigner, Andy Kershaw, who attended the meeting said: “Our demands were very simple. Why in the last 14 years has there been no major repairs or maintenance to this building and why has this situation arisen given the fact that the sitting tenant has paid more than £350,000 in rent plus a share of its profits to Sheffield Council?

“The council must immediately seek alternatives to demolition. Why did it take five weeks from the consultants report on the 28th of June to close the CAFE suddenly on the 27th of July?

The Save the Rose Garden Café campaign was established, following its sudden closure on July 27, 2022. Picture: Andy Kershaw

Demolition claims have not been confirmed by the Council, who say the 'long-term future of the building has not been decided’.

Andy said campaigners also urged the council to ‘own up to its wilful neglect of the building’ over the last two decades, adding the primary concern for campaigners is the 12 members of staff employed at the café who are at risk of losing their jobs.

He added: “The overall outcome is that we have achieved the objective of preventing demolition and a commitment by the council to seek alternatives and to work with the campaign group and the friends of Graves Park on solutions.

"People spoke of their love and attachment to this building which they and their families have used for generations and that it formed part of the original gift to the people of Sheffield by JG Graves himself. It was acknowledged that the Council does not ‘own’ the building, but as trustee acts as steward of the park, a role in which it has performed despicably in the judgment of many.”

The Council spokesperson added: “Following further advice from a structural engineer, the decision was made to stop people entering for their own safety. A further independent survey has been carried out which confirmed the initial findings.

“Sheffield City Council has been in discussions with the tenant leasing the building and is committed to working with them, and the Friends of Graves Park group, about short-term solutions to try to ensure there is a still a café at the park this summer. Several options are currently being explored and it is hoped a satisfactory resolution will be reached.

“The long-term future of the building has not yet been decided and work is underway to gather the relevant information and costs for every potential option.”

"When these decisions are required, they will be taken through formal Committee routes.”