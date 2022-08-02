The Rose Garden Cafe was forced to close recently after a council report concluded its roof was unstable, leaving the future of the building and cafe in doubt.

There are concerns for the family meeting spot’s future, with the Friends of Graves Park saying in a statement it was “not known when or even if” it would reopen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park has closed after a report found the roof of the building to be unsafe,

Now, some Sheffield residents are already taking the matter into their own hands.

A change.org petition calling on Sheffield City Council to repair the building created on July 30 gained 2,000 signatures within 24 hours.

The petition claims the building may be demolished, however, this has not been confirmed and their are reportedly no plans in place to demolish the building.

As well as this, a JustGiving page hoping to raise money to cover the cost of the building repair has raised over £1,600.

Meanwhile, a group meeting has been called outside the cafe on August 5 at 6pm as a way to launch the newly formed ‘Save the Rose Garden Cafe Campaign’.

It is understood leader of the Sheffield Green Party, councillor Douglas Johnson, will be attending.

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of community, parks, and leisure policy committee, said: “We have regrettably had to inform the tenants at Rose Garden Café in Graves Park that the café must close with immediate effect due to concerns about the structural integrity of the building.

“We appreciate this is extremely distressing news for the tenant leasing the building and understand just how damaging this could be to their trade over the busy summer holiday period. We are exploring a range of short-term options for the business to carry on operating in the park while discussions about the building continue.