Man rushed to hospital to be treated for serious injuries after being stabbed in back during incident near Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) were asked by Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) to attend the incident at Alderson Close, Swallownest at 7.14pm on Friday, August 5.

A SYP spokesperson said: "It is believed that a 43 year-old man was stabbed by a known man, suffering injuries to his back.

"The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance, where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

"Officers remain on scene conducting their enquiries."

Residents in the area reported seeing an air ambulance land nearby in Alexandra Road, however both SYP and YAS have confirmed that the casualty was taken to hospital via road ambulance.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance have been contacted for more information.