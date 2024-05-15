Graves Park Animal farm to offer llama trekking in Sheffield for limited time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield farm is offering llama trekking throughout the summer.

Graves Park Animal Farm has announced it will be offering llama trekking throughout the spring and summer months.

The llamas have been training throughout the winter, and are now ready to be taken on a guided scenic woodland walk around the farm.

Graves Park Animal Farm said: “We are so excited to announce that we now offer llama trekking.

“They absolutely love walking through the woods, and you will be able to lead them around the walk, take a selfie and even help them graze on fresh grass and leaves, all within the safety of the animal farm.”

The treks will be available to anyone over the age of 10, although under 16s will have to be supervised by an adult.

You can book for any weekend, from May 18 and 19, until the last slots on July 20 and 21.

It is £37.50 per llama for a 45-minute trek, and can either be done alone or shared between two people.

The farm notes the walk is on uneven ground, and invites people who do not feel able to complete the walk to message them on Facebook to work out another option.