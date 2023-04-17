Two heartbreaking appeals for help have been made by an animal rescue charity looking after two tiny dogs.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, based in Rotherham, issued an appeal for help yesterday after taking in little 11-month-old Junior “as an absolute emergency”.

HYP said the charity did not have room for the little mite, with other dogs already waiting to come in but it “couldn't turn a blind eye knowing the situation he was in”.

The charity said Junior “was very much at risk of losing his life”.

Chloe (left) and Junior (right) are being cared for by Helping Yorkshire Poundies

HYP said: “He is the most lovely little boy who has been allowed to constantly fight with the other older male dog in the house for weeks, and is covered in old and new scars and wounds which will need vet attention. Once he's recovered we will get him vaccinated, neutered and ready for his forever home.

“Things are absolutely dire at the moment. So many dogs are being let down, and we, like other rescues, are being left to scrabble to pick up the pieces. There's a constant stream of desperate dogs, and we just can't keep up.

“Please support your local rescues if you can - we are all struggling, all exhausted from the current situation…you (our amazing supporters - fosterers, adopters, volunteers in any way) really are the only thing that keeps the charity going.”

Nearly £500 has been donated to the charity since the online appeal for help was made.

The charity has also had to ask for help to pay for veterinary care for abandoned Chihuahua, Chloe, who has had knee surgery and needs another operation.

Little Chloe was one of two Chihuahuas abandoned in a property when their owners went on holiday.

During her time with HYP, a knee issue was identified.

“She is an active little lady and surgery is the only option to give her the best quality, pain free life - after being let down so much in her life before, she so deserves this,” the charity said.

Over £600 has been raised for the treatment so far.