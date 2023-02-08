Before and after photos show the transformation of a stray dog found wandering the streets before she was rescued by Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Phoebe is thought to be a Yorkie x Shih Tzu type crossbreed and around three or four years old.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which rescued Phoebe, describes her as ‘adorable’. The animal charity is now searching for a forever home for the pooch.

In a Facebook post, they said: “Little Phoebe came to us as a stray - and just look at the state she was found in. After a good groom, she’s been transformed into a new girl.

Phoebe was found as a stray on the streets and was transformed after a grooming session thanks to Helping Yorkshire Poundies. She is now searching for her forever home

“We think she’s only around 3-4 yrs old and probably Yorkie x Shih Tzu type crossbreed - adorable she most definitely is, whatever her breed mix.

“She is a sensitive soul who’s a little shy and unsure, but is very very sweet. She isn’t happy around other dogs and doesn’t want to share her home/person with another dog…so she’ll need to be the only pet.

“Phoebe would love to find a quiet home, with a secure garden and with a family who can carefully build up her confidence at her own pace.”

To find out more about the charity and how to adopt Phoebe visit its website here. It also runs a Facebook page providing details of dogs in need of a home and stories of successful adoptions.