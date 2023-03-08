An emaciated stray dog has broken the hearts of staff at a South Yorkshire animal shelter as they make a desperate appeal for a foster carer to take him under their wing.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, an animal charity that saves dogs on death row in pounds, has shared a heartbreaking video of Titch, an 11-year-old Staffy who is severely underweight and in dire need of some care.

Titch was brought to the shelter this week after being found as a stray with terribly rotten teeth and weighing in at a ‘shocking’ 10 kilograms, with the average healthy weight for a male Staffy ranging from 13kg-18kg.

The video shows the scared dog shaking and whining in a cage as he is brought to the shelter, as well as a staff member giving the deeply affectionate boy some cuddles.

Titch, an 11-year-old Staffy, has been brought to Helping Yorkshire Poundies after being found as a severely underweight stray.

Sharing the video, the charity said: “Sometimes our heart just breaks when a new dog arrives, and when 11-year-old Titch hopped out of the van from the pound today, we were all stopped in our tracks at the condition of this poor little boy.

“This video speaks 1,000 words… He weighs just 10kg, which for an adult Staffy is just shocking.”

The animal shelter is appealing for a foster carer to soon step forward and help him build up his strength and trust before he undergoes much-needed dental work to fix his teeth.

To find out more about fostering or adopting dogs at Helping Yorkshire Poundies, or to donate to the charity, visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk.

