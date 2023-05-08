More than a dozen dogs have recently arrived at two shelters near Sheffield – could you adopt one of them?
As the cost of living crisis continues to put strain on dog owners, many are being forced to give up their beloved pets. Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a charity in Rotherham, and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, are both seeing new dogs enter through their doors on a weekly basis. This means it is as important as ever for these four-legged friends to be adopted into loving homes so the charities can go on to help more pups in need.
If you see a dog in one of the photos below that sounds like it could be a good match for your household and lifestyle, please visit their websites to find out more about each animal and to fill out an enquiry form. And if you’re not able to adopt, you can also support the two charities by donating money to their services.
1. What sweeties
Helping Yorkshire Poundies and Thornberry Animal Sanctuary are currently caring for dozens of lovely dogs. Photo: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary and HYP
2. Bubbles, a bulldog
Bubbles arrived at HYP terrified after being abandoned in a stray pound. She is making lots of progress, but she may always have her little quirks. She may be a very nervous girl, but she also has a huge personality with a big love for food. She can live with tolerant neutered male dogs. She is too nervous to walk on a lead, and due to her breed, her breathing is awful, so she cannot safely manage much exercise. She is not fully housetrained, so needs a home who will not mind cleaning up any accidents she has. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
3. Teddy, a staffy
Teddy is desperately unhappy in kennels and urgently needs to move into a home where he can have all the belly rubs and cuddles his little heart desires. Teddy, aged 10, loves everyone he meets – even the vet. He is a little uncomfortable around other dogs and will pull towards them on walks. HYP feels he would be happiest in a pet-free home. Teddy is quite strong on the lead and will need a home who is strong enough for him. He is a sweetie and doesn’t deserve to be stuck in kennels, especially at his age. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies
4. Peaches, an XL bully
Peaches is aged around one year old and is described as such a friendly girl who loves everyone she meets. The vet believes Peaches was born blind or very partially sighted, but she copes brilliantly. She can be rehomed with children aged eight plus. She is 40kg in weight so she is quite a big girl. She would love to live with a neutered male dog who can be her eyes. She is housetrained and can be left for a few hours without any issues. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies