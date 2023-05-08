3 . Teddy, a staffy

Teddy is desperately unhappy in kennels and urgently needs to move into a home where he can have all the belly rubs and cuddles his little heart desires. Teddy, aged 10, loves everyone he meets – even the vet. He is a little uncomfortable around other dogs and will pull towards them on walks. HYP feels he would be happiest in a pet-free home. Teddy is quite strong on the lead and will need a home who is strong enough for him. He is a sweetie and doesn’t deserve to be stuck in kennels, especially at his age. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies