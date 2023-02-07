These beautiful “snow babies” are in need of their forever homes to avoid a life in rescue kennels.

Snowdrop, Yuki, Lumi, Eira and Neve are young Akita x Husky snow dog pups, who were part of an unexpected litter. They have been taken in by the Helping Yorkshire Poundies charity in Rotherham, which is hoping to find them forever homes.

The charity said: “They're typical pups, full of mischief! A little on the lean side, they have fantastic appetites and are growing and thriving every day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All pups are in foster now but are ready to find their forever families. They're looking for 5* forever homes.”

Could you adopt a Husky x Akita snow dog pup?

Prospective adopters looking for a new member of their pack should be Husky/ Akita experienced.

In a Facebook post today, Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “After being let down numerous times, we have reopened applications for the snow babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are looking for breed savvy, committed homes, who genuinely want to adopt and have the time and patience to welcome a new puppy into their home. You can find the application form on the website.

“We have four girls and one boy - they can be rehomed with other neutered dogs of the opposite sex.

Two of the beautiful pups

“Please do not apply unless you are genuinely ready, willing and able to adopt. Do not apply on a whim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The number of applicants who reply, or pull out at various stages of the adoption process is unbelievable right now. This is wasting hours of our time every day – hours we don’t have to waste – meaning dogs are waiting days and weeks longer, clogging up kennels and foster homes, and ultimately costing dogs’ lives.

“Genuine applications are very welcome. Please help us find these special pups their perfect forever homes.”

Any donations towards the care of the pups while they are waiting to be re-home would be hugely appreciated by the charity caring for the litter – with lots of hungry little mouths to feed, worm, flea, vaccinate and chip.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is looking for homes for five snow dog pups

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the litter of pups and other dogs desperate for a new home visit https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/

The pups are all in foster homes at the moment

Prospective adopters need snow dog experienceHelping Yorkshire Poundies