A starved and mutilated dog abandoned and found tied to a post is now on the road to recovery thanks to an animal rescue charity in South Yorkshire.

Kevin, described as a “big gentle giant” was found by the police tied to a post in freezing conditions over Christmas. He was taken in by Helping Yorkshire Poundies and is now on the road to recovery and seeking his forever home.

In a moving Facebook post at the time he was found, the charity said: “We have no words for today's new arrival - we're left speechless by the cruelty and neglect he's suffered

“We were asked to help this lovely big gentle giant by the police at Christmas time - he had been found abandoned, chained to a post in the freezing cold, icy night…just look at the condition of him. He’s now called Kevin.

“Starved, emaciated, covered in sores, filthy with a terrible skin condition, his feet open wounds from laying on concrete...and his ears completely hacked off in the cruel practice of ear cropping. We're both heartbroken and furious that he's suffered so much at the hands of ‘humans’.

“Please show Kevin the love he's never ever had before. Despite his horrific condition he's a sweet, friendly boy.”

The charity added: “He's snuggled down in his cosy warm bed tonight. Welcome to the HYPS family, Kevin. You're safe now. We've got you. You'll never suffer at the hands of humans again.”

In a more recent post, the charity it is still caring for Kevin.

“Please send big Kev lots of love tonight,” the charity asked its followers. “He’s had biopsies taken of his lymph nodes today as they are raised, his skin issues are also still a bit of a mystery for our vet, so the investigations continue.

“We’ll do all we can for this special big gentle giant - he’s recovering tonight snuggled into a big duvet.”

