The show, hosted by Ant and Dec, was back on ITV for one final time tonight as ten hopefuls looked to impress Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, and the great British public.

The top prize was the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance, and £250,000.

The final welcomed back the acts who impressed the judges as well as the golden buzzer performers, singer Loren Allred, comedian Axel Blake, dancers Born to Perform, magician Keiichi Iwasaki and singer/songwriter and musician Flintz & T4ylor.

BGT finalist Maxwell Thorpe

Sheffield opera singer Maxwell was favourite with bookmakers William Hill to win the live shows.

Despite this, the final three places went to singing teacher Tom Ball, young ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and the outright winner was comedian Axel Blake.

Maxwell has been busking for ten years and has been seen regularly belting out songs in the centre of Sheffield and Chesterfield.

In the first semi final aired on May 21, the 32-year-old won four yeses from the judges and a standing ovation at his audition.

Maxwell, who featured last August in the Festival on the Square event on Tudor Square, Sheffield, is a classically-trained opera singer.

He performs opera, West End musical classics and opera-crossover versions of well-known hits.

Maxwell also appeared on a song recorded by Sheffield hitmaker Elliot Kennedy in December 2020. Called Sailing on Tears, it was released to raise money for Refugee Action in the UK.

The baritone has performed several times in concert with Stannington Brass Band, who say they love his “amazing voice”.

The winner - Alex Blake

Maxwell said on the live show: “Singing has got me through some hard times, it’s saved my life.

"The song (I’m singing) is about realising your own power and potential and I’m starting to understand that.

"I have a three-year-old son who lives in Norway with his mum. I hope one day he can watch this and follow his dreams.”