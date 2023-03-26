News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
7 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Ramadan Sheffield: Thousands of dates handed out to shoppers to mark start of Islamic holy month

Thousands of tasty goodies were handed out free to shoppers in Sheffield city centre this weekend by Muslims marking the start of Ramadan.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Mar 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 18:00 BST

The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their ‘A Date to Give’ project, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall. Dates are traditionally eaten to break the fast.

Zia Khan, of An Nasiha, was among those taking part, and said offering the dates to eat allowed the An Nasiha volunteers to explain to many shoppers the significance of Ramadan, and that many families took up their offer of dates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said Ramadan was the Ninth Islamic month, and was also know as Sawm (refrain), one of the five pillars of Islam.

Most Popular
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan

An Nasiha is a Sheffield community-based voluntary sector organisation that helps disadvantaged people and help others to reinstate their connection with Islam. The group was formed and founded in 2011 and run by Sheffield students. The group also supports other local charities including feeding the local homeless people in the city centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Khan said: “We distributed over 1,700 dates to people within the Sheffield City Centre welcoming the Holy month of Ramadhan. A small card containing a saying of the Holy Prophet was given alongside the dates encouraging community cohesion and tightening the bonds between people from all walks of life. The small gesture was appreciated by all who were greeted with smiles from the volunteers who participated in the event despite fasting for almost 15 hours.”

He thanked King’s Madina Dates and Hamza Supermarket who donated all of the dates.

The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
The An Nasiha community group, and members of local mosques, gave out gifts of dates to people through their A Date to Give’ project’, offering them to passers-by outside Sheffield City Hall to mark Ramadan
Sheffield