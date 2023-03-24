With Ramadan in full swing, we have listed several of the best Halal restaurants for you to visit for the iftar meal.

Ramadan is one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims around the world as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and the bringing together of the community. It takes place on a different date every year due to the cycles of the moon, and this year it is taking place from Wednesday, March 22, until Friday, April 21.

Many Muslims will observe fasting each day during Ramadan. The day will begin with an early morning meal before sunrise, known as suhoor. Muslims will then not eat or drink anything, including water, until they break their fast after sunset for their evening meal, known as iftar.

Thanks to the multicultural population in Sheffield, there are many Halal restaurants to visit for the iftar meal.

Here are 11 best Halal restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor to break the Ramadan fast.

Kashmiri Aroma, Woodseats Kashmiri Aroma offers a wide range of classic Halal Indian dishes including a kebab selection, a seafood selection, a grill selection, and vegetarian options. On TripAdvisor it is rated 4.5 stars from 560 reviews. Location: 798 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats.

Zeugma, Highfield Zeugma is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant serving traditional dishes from beyti, kaburga, and kebabs. It has a range of vegetarian and gluten-free options, and has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor from 560 reviews. Location: 146 London Road, Highfield.

Jimmy's Kitchen, Broomhall Jimmy's Kitchen is a Turkish restaurant offering vegetarian, vegan, Halal and gluten-free meals. Its mixed grill is one of the menu's best-sellers. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 128 reviews on TripAdvisor. Location: 270 Glossop Road, Broomhall.