News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Ramadan 2023 Sheffield: The city's 11 best Halal restaurants to break your fast according to TripAdvisor

With Ramadan in full swing, we have listed several of the best Halal restaurants for you to visit for the iftar meal.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:36 GMT

Ramadan is one of the holiest months of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims around the world as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and the bringing together of the community. It takes place on a different date every year due to the cycles of the moon, and this year it is taking place from Wednesday, March 22, until Friday, April 21.

Many Muslims will observe fasting each day during Ramadan. The day will begin with an early morning meal before sunrise, known as suhoor. Muslims will then not eat or drink anything, including water, until they break their fast after sunset for their evening meal, known as iftar.

Thanks to the multicultural population in Sheffield, there are many Halal restaurants to visit for the iftar meal.

Here are 11 best Halal restaurants in the city according to TripAdvisor to break the Ramadan fast.

There are many highly-rated Halal restaurants to visit this Ramadan.

1. Halal restaurants in the Steel City

There are many highly-rated Halal restaurants to visit this Ramadan. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Kashmiri Aroma offers a wide range of classic Halal Indian dishes including a kebab selection, a seafood selection, a grill selection, and vegetarian options. On TripAdvisor it is rated 4.5 stars from 560 reviews. Location: 798 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats.

2. Kashmiri Aroma, Woodseats

Kashmiri Aroma offers a wide range of classic Halal Indian dishes including a kebab selection, a seafood selection, a grill selection, and vegetarian options. On TripAdvisor it is rated 4.5 stars from 560 reviews. Location: 798 Chesterfield Road, Woodseats. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Zeugma is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant serving traditional dishes from beyti, kaburga, and kebabs. It has a range of vegetarian and gluten-free options, and has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor from 560 reviews. Location: 146 London Road, Highfield.

3. Zeugma, Highfield

Zeugma is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant serving traditional dishes from beyti, kaburga, and kebabs. It has a range of vegetarian and gluten-free options, and has a 4.5 star rating on TripAdvisor from 560 reviews. Location: 146 London Road, Highfield. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Jimmy's Kitchen is a Turkish restaurant offering vegetarian, vegan, Halal and gluten-free meals. Its mixed grill is one of the menu's best-sellers. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 128 reviews on TripAdvisor. Location: 270 Glossop Road, Broomhall.

4. Jimmy's Kitchen, Broomhall

Jimmy's Kitchen is a Turkish restaurant offering vegetarian, vegan, Halal and gluten-free meals. Its mixed grill is one of the menu's best-sellers. It has a 4.5 star rating based on 128 reviews on TripAdvisor. Location: 270 Glossop Road, Broomhall. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
TripAdvisorSheffieldRamadan